Man charged with murder, DWI in deadly east Charlotte crash

Police said 32-year-old Jason Mosley intentionally hit two pedestrians in east Charlotte Monday, killing a woman.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was charged with murder after police said he intentionally hit and killed a pedestrian in east Charlotte Monday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a crash involving pedestrians near the 2000 block of The Plaza just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 4. When officers got to the scene, they found two pedestrians who had been hit by a 2015 Kia Soul. Both patients were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One of the patients, identified as 26-year-old Kendra Bagwell, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The second victim remains in critical condition.

Detectives said the driver of the Kia, 32-year-old Jason Mosley, stayed on the scene. During the investigation, CMPD detectives determined that Mosley intentionally crashed into the victims. After an interview with homicide detectives, Mosley was arrested and charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries and driving while impaired.