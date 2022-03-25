1 dead following shooting in east Charlotte

Police said this incident was a "direct assault" and said there is no threat to the public.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died following a shooting early Friday morning in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Cross Point Circle. Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a news conference, police said they are hoping to get a suspect in the shooting within the next 24 hours but say there doesn't appear to be a threat to the community.

"No direct threat to anybody who lives in the complex other than, unfortunately, this victim," police said.

