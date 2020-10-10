One dead in east Charlotte homicide

The homicide is one of several violent crimes reported Friday that CMPD is investigating.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a stabbing in east Charlotte Friday evening.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a home in the 5300 block of Cheval Place. Upon arrival, officers and paramedics found a 25-year-old man who had died of a stab wound, according to CMPD.

Several people were gathered at the home when the stabbing occurred, investigators determined.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and Medic have responded to several other reported violent crimes Friday evening including:

At 9 p.m., a reported shooting in the 8300 block of Paces Oaks Blvd. One person was transported by Medic to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment of life threatening injuries, according to Medic.

Shortly after 8 p.m., another person was also transported to Atrium CMC Friday after a reported stabbing in the 300 block of West 28th Street.

At 4:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 100 South Bruns Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a victim but did find "evidence of a shooting," CMPD told WCNC Charlotte. An investigation is ongoing.

Friday night's homicide marks the 91st homicide of 2020 for Charlotte.

There was also a homicide investigation near Rozzelles Ferry Rd Friday morning.

This time last year, Charlotte had recorded 77 homicides.