Man found shot, killed in east Charlotte, CMPD reports

The investigation is ongoing. Officers promised further details.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound Saturday night, and an investigation is now ongoing.

Officers responded to Eastway Drive near Arnold Drive around 10 p.m. They arrived on the scene and reported finding a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

As of publication, CMPD has not identified the man, nor have officers indicated if there is a search for a suspect. The department promised more information to follow.

Death Investigation in the Eastway Division https://t.co/mG9kbFrOaf — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 23, 2023

WCNC Charlotte will update this article once new details have been provided.

