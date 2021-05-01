One person seriously hurt after east Charlotte shooting

It happened Monday night in the 6100 block of The Plaza, near the Milton Road intersection.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for their injuries after an east Charlotte shooting, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The individual, who has not been named, was taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center for life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. CMPD has not released any information about a potential suspect.

