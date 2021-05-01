x
Crime

One person seriously hurt after east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for their injuries after an east Charlotte shooting, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened Monday night in the 6100 block of The Plaza, which is near the Milton Road intersection. 

The individual, who has not been named, was taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center for life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. CMPD has not released any information about a potential suspect. 

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information. 

