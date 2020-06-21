Man has life-threatening injuries after east Charlotte shooting

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, and no suspect information has been released.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says one man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at an east Charlotte convenience store.

CMPD says it happened in the 1900 block of Milton Road, at The Hup In, Saturday night. CMPD responded to the scene around 10:15 p.m.

The man who was shot was taken to Atrium CMC by Medic with life-threatening injuries. At this time, CMPD isn't sure what led to the shooting.

