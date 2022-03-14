CMPD investigating shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in east Charlotte Monday morning, Medic said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at the Copper Creek apartments off Albemarle Road near the intersection with W.T. Harris Boulevard, around 7 a.m.
Medic confirmed one person was taken to Atrium's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. CMPD officers were on the scene and put up crime scene tape around a building at the complex.
Detectives at the scene haven't given any further information. Any person with information about this incident or any other is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
