Police investigating early morning shooting in east Charlotte

The shooting happened early Monday morning on Campbell Drive off Albemarle Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting in east Charlotte. Authorities were called to the 3100 block of Campbell Drive just before 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Medic confirmed one patient was transported from the scene just off Albemarle Road. The victim was taken to Atrium Hospital for treatment. CMPD said the person's injuries are non-life threatening.

CMPD said the victim is an adult male but did not release any other information about his identity.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers, which can be done anonymously. That number is 704-334-1600.