Suspect in custody after shooting at east Charlotte condo complex, police say

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot at a condo complex in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a shooting on Langford Court, near the Devonshire Court condos, which are just off Albemarle Road near Waverly Lake around 10:30 a.m. Medic confirmed the victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said the suspect was taken into custody. Detectives have not released that person's name or determined a motive for the shooting.

Any person with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with CMPD detectives.

