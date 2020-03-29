Three people are being treated for life-threatening injuries after two shooting calls that police believe may be connected. It happened in east Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the 5800 block of Huntington Ridge Lane in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. The two were taken to the hospital by Medic.

A few minutes later, officers responded to reports that someone was shot near the 3600 block of East Independence Boulevard. When they arrived, officers found one person with an apparent gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital by medic.

Officers have two suspects detained considered persons of interest. Currently, CMPD believes these two incidents may be connected.

However, since the investigation is still in the early stages, investigators are still gathering information. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

There was another, unrelated shooting in Charlotte Saturday night that happened on Irma Street in north Charlotte. In that case, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, then died at the hospital.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about this active investigation. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.

