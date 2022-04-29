Security guard shot at an adult video arcade in east Charlotte

According to police, the shooting happened at La Casa Skilled Based Game, which is in a shopping center with lots of other businesses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a security guard was shot in east Charlotte early Friday morning.

Medic said one person was transported with life-threatening injuries.

This is not the first time a shooting happened at the La Casa Skilled Based Game. An employee was shot and killed in the same area back in 2019.

