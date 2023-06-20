CMPD releases photo of suspect in east Charlotte shooting

Detectives released a photo of a man they say is connected to a shooting in east Charlotte on June 9.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say was involved in a shooting in east Charlotte earlier this month.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police released a photo of a man Tuesday that is believed to be connected to a shooting on Sunridge Lane on June 9. The shooting happened a little before 3 p.m., not far from the intersection of Milton Road, East W.T. Harris Boulevard and North Sharon Amity Road, police said.

The suspect in the photo is seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. No further information about the man has been released by CMPD.

Anyone with information about this suspect's name or his whereabouts is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

