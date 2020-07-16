Suspect charged with murder of 17-year-old in east Charlotte

Police charged Raheem Damion Damond Lowery with murder in connection with the killing of Corey McKinney Jr.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old in east Charlotte last weekend, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 21-year-old Raheem Damion Damond Lowery was charged with murder for the death of 17-year-old Cory McKinney Jr. on July 12. McKinney was found shot to death outside a home on Cushman Street in east Charlotte.

Lowery was taken into police custody Thursday without further incident. After interviewing with homicide detectives, he was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits. He is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail without bond.