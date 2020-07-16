Suspect charged with murder of 17-year-old in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old in east Charlotte last weekend, police said.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 21-year-old Raheem Damion Damond Lowery was charged with murder for the death of 17-year-old Cory McKinney Jr. on July 12. McKinney was found shot to death outside a home on Cushman Street in east Charlotte.
Lowery was taken into police custody Thursday without further incident. After interviewing with homicide detectives, he was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits. He is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail without bond.
No further information was provided by detectives. The investigation is ongoing, according to CMPD. Any person with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. People may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives.