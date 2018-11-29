CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 6:03 p.m., officers located a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a robbery.

Officers initiated a stop, but the driver refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle in question struck several vehicles on Eastway Drive near Shamrock Drive before occupants of the car jumped and ran.

At this time, it doesn't believe there were any injuries from the series of crashes.

All five occupants from the vehicle in question have been detained at this time.

Eastway Drive near Shamrock Drive and Frontenac Avenue is currently shut down.

This is a developing story. WCNC will update this post as more information becomes available.

