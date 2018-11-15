ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An East Rowan High School student was charged after deputies said he brought a stolen handgun to school Wednesday.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call from Nazareth Children's Home that one of the students may have brought a gun to East Rowan. The staff at Nazareth received the tip from Wilkes County and immediately contacted police and school administrators.

Three students were questioned by authorities before the gun, a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun was found in the student's backpack. Donald Marion Maness was arrested at the school and charged with possession of a firearm on educational property.

Deputies determined that the gun was stolen from a pickup truck that was parked on Bird Dog Trail in Rockwell in Rowan County sometime after midnight on November 12. The investigation is ongoing.

