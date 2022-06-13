Eastridge Mall shooting suspect met with 3 charges

The injuries on the three victims were not considered life-threatening, and all were taken to a hospital for treatment.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The 17-year-old perpetrator of the shooting at Eastridge Mall was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and injure, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Around noon, the 17-year-old walked by an 18-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Heated words were exchanged between the three of them. The 17-year-old shot at the two and a 42-year-old man. The 18-year-old shot back.

The 18-year-old will not be charged as he was acting in self-defense.

The injuries on the three victims were not considered life-threatening, and all were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The police responded to the mall at 12:10 p.m., located in Gaston County.

Two guns were recovered at the scene of the crime, one near the food court, and another nearby in the woods.

Officers helped shoppers and employees evacuate the mall to reunite with friends and family.

