A South Carolina woman went missing nine months ago. Deputies say her body was found in western North Carolina

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. — The body of a South Carolina woman who went missing in August 2021 has now been found, nearly nine months after she went missing.

In a news release Wednesday, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they found the remains of 80-year-old Edna Suttles in a wooded area off of Harris Holly Springs Road in Rutherfordton, North Carolina. She was discovered around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and promised more information once it had concluded.

Suttles was last known to be with Daniel Printz of nearby Bostic, North Carolina. According to NBC affiliate WYFF-TV, Printz was originally arrested and charged with grand larceny in September 2021 after he was found with a car that belonged to Suttles. WYFF reports Printz claims he and Suttles were friends and had visited her on the day of her disappearance, but insisted he dropped her off at home after their visit.

Printz, however, has reportedly admitted to law enforcement he dumped at least three bodies and claimed he could take investigators close to where Suttles was. Greenville County Sheriff's Office did not indicate in their news release if Printz was involved in the discovery of Suttles' body.

Printz is also tied to missing Charlotte woman Nancy Rego, according to WYFF. Rego has been missing since 2017, and her family has told investigators she was in a relationship with Printz prior to her disappearance.