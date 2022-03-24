Georgia man admits to making bomb threat on 9/11 anniversary to leave work early, DOJ says

A Toombs County man pled guilty to phoning in a bomb threat to a Port of Savannah on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, according to the DOJ.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Toombs County man is facing up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, restitution and financial penalties following an incident on Sept. 11, 2020.

Elliott Sherman admitted to phoning in a bomb threat to a Port of Savannah facility on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the Department of Justice said in a press release. He pled guilty to false information and hoaxes.

Sherman was an employee of a staffing agency and was assigned to the California Cartage CFS 2 building at the Port of Savannah. The 23-year-old was dismissed early from his assignment and consequently called in a bomb threat in hopes that the rest of the employees in his carpool would also be dismissed early so he would not have to wait for his ride home to Vidalia, the DOJ said.

“Elliott Sherman's phoned-in bomb hoax shut down two warehouses, sparked a protracted investigation, and caused a large number of fellow workers to be sent home early – just so he could get a quicker ride home,” U.S. Attorney Estes said. “To make matters worse, his stunt took place on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He will pay the penalty for his ill-timed threat.”