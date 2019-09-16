CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the shooting along Alice Avenue, which a residential neighborhood between Freedoom Drive and Tuckaseegee Road.

Officers found a man and a woman in the street with gunshot sounds.

The victims were transported to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center hospital with life threatening injuries, according to Medic.

The names of the victims has not yet been released.

No charges have been announced as the investigation continues.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/

The location of the shooting was originally reported on neighboring Elon Street.

Overnight, CMPD also investigated a deadly shooting north of uptown Charlotte.

In that case, a 48-year-old man was found shot in the driveway of a house on Rachel Street.

