Suspect in Deidre Reid case expected to be arraigned on new charges Monday

Emanuel Bedford was indicted on multiple charges related to the death of Deidre Reid in March. She was last seen leaving her home in early September.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emanuel Bedford, the man who was charged in connection with the killing of missing South Carolina mother Deidre Reid, is scheduled to face a judge Monday.

Bedford is expected to be arraigned on new charges related to Reid's death and kidnapping. Reid's family said Bedford is the father of her youngest son. She was last seen leaving her Chesterfield County home in early September. Reid's family said she was taking Bedford to the Greyhound bus station in Uptown Charlotte so he could return to Augusta. She hasn't been since she left her home on Sept. 3.

Pageland Police Capt. Shane Whitley said detectives believe the couple made it to the bus station. Beyond that, it's unknown what happened to Reid.

Bedford was arrested in Burke County, Georgia, in October on charges of grand larceny and obstructing justice. He was extradited to South Carolina in December. He was denied bond on those charges by a judge who deemed Bedford was a flight risk. Prosecutors made their case to keep Bedford in jail by saying he lied about his whereabouts after leaving the bus station with Reid.

Investigators said Reid's SUV was found submerged 11 miles from Bedford's Georgia home. He was indicted and charged with Reid's death and kidnapping on March 10.

“Even though I’m glad he was indicted on all the charges, it’s still not justice because I’ll never get to see my sister again," Deidre Reid's sister, Jennifer Reid, said.

