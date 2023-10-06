Man accused of killing Pageland woman escapes from jail, sheriff's office says

Deputies say 30-year-old Emanuel Bedford should be considered dangerous.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend is on the run after escaping from jail, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post late Saturday night, deputies said 30-year-old Emanuel Bedford was able to get out but did not specify exactly how he made his escape. The sheriff's office warned he should be considered dangerous.

Bedford stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. An updated mugshot was also shared on Facebook.

Anyone who knows where he is should call 911 immediately or reach out to deputies at 843-623-6838.

Bedford is facing charges tied to the disappearance and alleged killing of his ex-girlfriend Deidre Reed of Pageland, South Carolina. She was last seen alive in September 2021. Bedford, who is also the father of her son, was charged a month later with grand larceny and obstructing justice.

In March 2022, Bedford was indicted and charged with Reed's death and kidnapping. Her SUV was found submerged 11 miles away from Bedford's home in Burke County, Georgia, just south of the city of Augusta. A DNA test would confirm blood found in the car belonged to Reed.

