CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An employee was shot during a robbery in north Charlotte Thursday afternoon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened at Mr. C’s Restaurant Soul Food on North Tryon. Police said the suspect entered the restaurant and discharged a firearm inside the building striking an employee. The victim was transported by Medic with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

