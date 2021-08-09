Woman accused of killing woman during workplace dispute faces judge

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Eric and Tangela Parker, the North Carolina couple accused of killing a woman during a workplace dispute in January, made their first court appearances in Catawba County Monday morning.
The pair was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 13 after being on the run for six months. Tangela Parker was charged with murder for the killing of Phelifia Michelle Marlow on Jan. 13. Eric Parker was charged with accessory after the fact.
Investigators said Marlow was shot after a reported argument with Tangela Parker at TCS Designs. Eric Parker reportedly drove his wife away from the scene and both were deemed armed and dangerous.
A judge ruled that Tangela Parker will remain in jail with no bond after her hearing. Eric Parker was given a court-appointed attorney. Both suspects will have their next hearings the week of Sept. 7.
