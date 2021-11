The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office said several escaped goats and chickens were shot at Central High School between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

The Chesterfield Sheriff's Office said animals at the school got out of their pen. According to deputies, several animals were killed between 1 p.m. Wednesday and early Thursday.

Sheriff James Dixon is asking for your help! Some of the animals from the FFA and Ag class at Central High School got... Posted by Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 26, 2021