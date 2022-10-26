Escaped inmate may be heading to York County, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says

Law enforcement said he is not a threat to Cherokee County, but did list that his last known address was in York County.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate, 25-year-old Joshua Lee Shoemaker, escaped from Cherokee County Detention Center on Monday between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement said he is not a threat to Cherokee County, but did list that his last known address was in Clover, South Carolina.

Shoemaker was serving his sentence for armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm and assault and battery, and additionally had a charge from Gaffney Police of grand larceny.

He will face escape charges once he is back in custody, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

He is believed to have escaped by using a blanket to cover the razor wire at the top of the fence, climbing over it, shedding his orange jumpsuit, then possibly escaping in a vehicle.

He left a small trail of blood in the process, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said, and bloodhounds with the sheriff's office stopped tracking him at the roadway beside the detention center.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact local law enforcement.

