Police searching for escaped Catawba County inmates

Two minimum security offenders are on the run after escaping from the Catawba County Correction facility in Newton Thursday night.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Two inmates escaped from a prison in Catawba County Thursday night, state officials said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, inmates Nhia Vue and Juan McDonald disappeared from the Catawba Correctional Center sometime after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Both suspects are minimum security offenders, according to DPS.

Vue was serving time for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a felon. His previous convictions involved drugs, breaking and entering and larceny. He was due to be released in 2025 for the 2017 crimes.

McDonald was serving time for speeding to elude arrest, breaking and entering and stealing a car. He was arrested and convicted in 2018 and due to be released in November. He also has a armed robbery record.