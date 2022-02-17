CATS to hold moment of silence Feb. 18 for slain bus driver

Ethan Rivera was killed in what Charlotte police say was a road rage-induced shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As loved ones are still reeling from the killing of a beloved bus driver in Charlotte, the community has opportunities to honor his life and memory.

Ethan Rivera, 41, was a driver for the Charlotte Area Transit System. According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Rivera was working a route along West Trade Street in Uptown on Feb. 11 when a driver got into a verbal altercation with him. The driver fired at Rivera, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. Rivera passed away in a hospital less than a day later.

MORE NEWS: West Charlotte neighbors expand community land trust to provide affordable homeownership

Since then, CMPD has promised they're working tirelessly to make an arrest, releasing surveillance photos of the suspect's face and car captured on surveillance camera. During a news conference on Feb. 15, Rivera's family begged the community for any help they could get in finding the suspect.

As a way of remembering Rivera, CATS is asking the community and riders to observe a moment of silence at noon on Friday, Feb. 18. CATS will pause transit operations for two minutes. The service will send an "all-call" on the radio to bus, rail, and paratransit operators to announce the moment, and operators will pause service only if it's deemed safe with current roadway and traffic conditions.

Loved ones and coworkers also held a candlelight vigil for Rivera along Alleghany Street in Charlotte Thursday night, sharing memories and grief together.

WCNC Charlotte reporter Jesse Pierre spoke with Rivera's cousin and aunt, who said he was a dedicated father who also loved his job. He was fondly remembered as the family jokester who still had much to live for.