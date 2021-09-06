Caught on camera: NoDa grocery store break-in

A suspect was seen on video smashing the front door at The Exchange on 36th, a locally owned grocery store in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect was caught on surveillance video kicking in the front door of a small grocery store in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood early Monday morning.

The owners of The Exchange at 36th shared a video of the incident with WCNC Charlotte. During the video, a suspect is shown kicking in the front door before running inside and heading straight for the cash register. The suspect then ran out of the same door he smashed in to get inside the store.

The owners were away on vacation but came back to help detectives with the investigation. The Exchange at 36th is located at the corner of East 36th Street and North Davidson Street.

The break-in happened about a mile from where a woman was found dead inside an art studio. That case is being investigated as a homicide. It's unclear if these crimes are connected.

Exchange at 36th said the break-in won't stop them from serving the community and neighbors. They're hoping someone with information will contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to help make an arrest.

"Oh for sure, it's sad that it happened," owner Kevin Samuel said. "Hopefully, it doesn't happen again."

Witnesses are asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. Any person who gives information that leads to an arrest could collect an award.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts