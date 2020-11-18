x
Execution scheduled for December in South Carolina

SC has scheduled what would be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they still don’t have any lethal injection drugs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has scheduled its first execution in nearly a decade. 

But there is a problem. 

Corrections officials say they still don’t have any lethal injection drugs to carry out the execution. 

The state Supreme Court has scheduled the execution of Richard Bernard Moore for December 4. 

The 54-year-old inmate has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. 

Moore's attorneys are seeking a stay. 

They say the coronavirus pandemic will make the execution dangerous to those involved and the corrections department is withholding critical information about its execution methods.

