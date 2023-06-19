'I pray that they both get the death penalty': Suspects in 12-year-old's death face judge

The great-aunt of 12-year-old Ahmad Wrighten said she hopes the suspects charged with killing the boy face the death penalty.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two suspects charged in the death of a 12-year-old boy who suffered a "traumatic injury" in north Charlotte last week faced a judge for the first time Monday.

Anthony Rashad Wigfall and Demetria Robinson were both charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 12-year-old Ahmad Wrighten at a home on Sunwalk Court on June 16, police said. Ahmad's great-aunt said the family is reeling from the boy's death.

"They are tore up from this," Dorian Wrighten-Miller, who is also Ahmad's godmother, said. "We raised our children together as siblings more than cousins. I pray that they both get the death penalty. There's no excuse."

Robinson and Wigfall were both appointed public defenders during Monday's hearing. Neither suspect has been granted bond at this time and they'll remain in the Mecklenburg County jail until their next court appearance.

"It's just the fact that he killed my nephew in front of his sister," Wrighten-Miller claimed. "Murder. Who beats a child to death?"

A neighbor told WCNC Charlotte that they didn't hear any commotion from the house before police and Medic arrived. Thadeus Johnson said the family had been living at the home for several months and mostly kept to themselves.

"This is a good neighborhood," Johnson said. "This is the first time anything like this has happened. It just shocked me."

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak anonymously with homicide detectives.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.