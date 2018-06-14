CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The family of a beloved local college baseball player who was murdered last June is speaking out after his accused killers appeared in court Thursday.

The family of 21-year-old Zachary Finch was hoping to face their son's killers, speak to them, and tell them how much of a toll his loss has taken on them. Both suspects were expected to take plea deals. Instead, the family was told they'd have to come back another time.

Demonte McCain, 18, was arrested last October in connection with the shooting of Zachary Finch. McCain was charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Two others were charged in Finch’s death.

On Thursday, McCain appeared before a judge. His attorney asked for and was granted two more weeks to review new evidence in the case with McCain. A co-defendant in the case had his plea deal rejected and plans to go to court.

Demonte McCain

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept.

"At some point don't you have to be accountable for your actions? Don't you stand up and be responsible for what you did?" Finch's mother said outside the courthouse. She told reporters that she will come back as many times as needed to make sure her son's killers stay behind bars.

The 21-year-old was a star on the diamond for the University of Cumberland before his death on Father's Day 2017. Police said Finch met the suspects through a mobile app while trying to sell a phone. He was shot and killed during the exchange, according to police.

The University of Cumberland Baseball Coach had a message to the family. "We're praying for them and we're there for them if they need anything," he said. "We loved Zack and he was a very important part of our campus and our program."

