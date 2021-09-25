Family of SC officer killed sues man charged in her death

Hopkins is awaiting a death penalty trial in the officers' deaths.

FLORENCE, S.C. — The family of one of the police officers killed in what authorities called an ambush in 2018 is suing the man charged with killing her - and his family.

The lawsuit from Florence County Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Turner’s family says Frederick Hopkins is responsible for her death and his family contributed to the attack.

Investigators say Turner and another officer were killed and five others hurt after Hopkins ambushed them.

The lawsuit says Hopkins' son is responsible because his criminal behavior in a sexual abuse case brought officers to the home and his wife did not keep several guns away from Hopkins despite his violent tendencies.