'Daddy was the best daddy on earth' | Family seeks justice after man shot and killed

Demarcus Allen was shot and killed at the end of May, at the Granite Pointe Apartments.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A family continues to seek justice after a man was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte.

The shooting took place about four months ago on Deep Rock Circle; 33-year-old Demarcus Allen is just one of several victims of gun violence on that street this year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 people shot on the same street in southwest Charlotte since May 8

“Eight years is a long time to love someone... I’m lonely, I’m used to coming home to a family," Lindsey Nance said, adding a statement for the person who killed her partner, "You took that from me, from my kids."

It's difficult raising four kids -- let alone raising four kids all under 9 years old -- by yourself.



“Daddy was the best daddy on earth,” 4-year-old Legacy Allen said.

Demarcus Allen was shot and killed at the end of May, at the Granite Pointe Apartments. He's one of at least five people who were shot in the area, including a 9-year-old boy.

“My world just stopped," Lindsey Nance said.



Lindsey Nance said before Demarcus Allen was killed, they were looking to move because the area was getting worse.

“People out till 3, 4 o'clock in the morning, just hanging out in the parking lot, smoking, drinking, you can tell when someone thing is getting bad," Lindsey Nance said.

WCNC Charlotte asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department how they were tackling the issue. The department provided the following statement:

"The CMPD is aware of ongoing issues with violence in the residential neighborhood of Deep Rock Circle. CMPD division leaders and local property management in the area are working together on short term and long term strategies to make the area safer for residents. The CMPD has increased patrols, installed cameras and deployed the sky tower in the area. Property management is working on evicting residents involved in criminal activity and at addresses where repeat calls for service are received due to disturbances or nuisance related concerns."

Still, no arrests have been made in Demarcus Allen's case.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Family grieving after man shot and killed during Lancaster Motor Speedway race

“He really was a people person, outgoing hilarious, I think that’s what got me when we met -- very silly, very funny," Lindsey Nance said. She also called him a great father and family man, who was always thoughtful.

As the family struggles to cope with their loss, the girls are left without their father.

“Even though he’s not my real daddy, he’s been with me ever since I was 1, and even though I can’t have both my daddies here with me right now, I’m glad that they’re in a good place," 9-year-old Natalia Nance said.

If you have any information on Demarcus Allen's death you're asked to call CMPD. If you would like to help the family you can donate to their GoFundMe.