Charlotte family upset after sentencing in connection to deadly shooting of their loved one

Joshua Hollingsworth was shot and killed back in June 2021 on Mayfield Terrace Drive, near Beatties Ford Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is upset a suspect connected to the death of their loved one is only getting probation and community service.

Jeremiah Wingo was 17 years old at the time he was charged with accessory after the fact in the death of 20-year-old Joshua Hollingsworth. On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to those charges.

For the family of Hollingsworth, the grief still weighs heavily.

They told WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson not a day goes by that they don't miss Hollingsworth. They were hopeful the suspect would spend some time in jail but were disappointed that wasn't the case.

The family gave an emotional plea, urging parents to keep their kids close.

“Just love on them, check on them, try to keep them in the right direction,” Birdette Paschall, his aunt, said.

Hollingsworth's family spoke directly to Wingo on Thursday in court. Wingo was sentenced to probation and community service.

“I feel failed by the justice system, also I just feel that my nephew’s life… he could possibly still be here,” Paschall said.

Hollingsworth was shot and killed back in June 2021 on Mayfield Terrace Drive, near Beatties Ford Road.

Shortly after, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Wing, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, and a 24-year-old.

“There should have been a lesson learned from his part in the incidents that surrounded the death of our grandson,” Hollingsworth's grandmother, Birdie Owens, said.

“It doesn’t feel fair at all," Paschall said.

Moving forward, the family said they will remember Hollingsworth for the kind young man he was.

“He was the jewel, the heartbeat, the comedian of the family, he was an excellent football player, they actually retired his jersey at West Charlotte when he passed away,” Paschall said.