Antoine Kendrick is accused of hitting a 67-year-old customer at a fast-food restaurant in Prescott Valley on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — An argument at a fast-food restaurant in Prescott Valley ended in a customer getting airlifted to a Valley hospital and an employee getting arrested.

Police say Antoine Kendrick, a 35-year-old employee of a local restaurant, struck a 67-year-old customer on Tuesday and was later charged with aggravated assault.

The customer made a complaint about his food order, and Kendrick allegedly responded by walking out from behind the service counter and hitting the customer's head. The customer then fell to the floor and lost consciousness, police say.

The victim had to be airlifted to the hospital to undergo medical treatment and remains in critical condition.

Tuesday's incident took place at a restaurant located in the 3000 block of North Glassford Hill Road.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.