CRAMERTON, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a Gaston County homicide.

Gaston County Police responded to Church Street in Cramerton on March 30 shortly before 2 p.m. in reference to a hit-and-run incident.

When they arrived, police found a deceased woman near the driveway of a home. Her name has not been released at this time, as her family hasn't been notified.

Police believe the woman was struck in a hit and run. It's being investigated as a homicide, and Gaston County police say it happened during the commission of a felony motor vehicle theft.

Gaston County Police identified and located two suspects connected to the incident, and also found two vehicles that were involved.

Both suspects have been charged with first-degree murder. Their names have not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Det. B. Dalton at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

