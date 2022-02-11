CMPD investigating fatal hit and run near Old Statesville Rd.

The victim, 65-year-old Valerie Williams died from her injuries and a toxicology report is pending, CMPD said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened late Thursday night.

On Feb. 10 around 9:07 p.m. a pedestrian was struck near the 6400 block of Old Statesville Rd., officials said. Once on the scene, officials learned the alleged suspect had fled the scene in a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck.

The victim, 65-year-old Valerie Williams died from her injuries and a toxicology report is pending, CMPD said.

CMPD would like to thank the public's help in identifying the suspect, 42-year-old Earl Crisco who was arrested in connection to the incident. Crisco was screened for impairment ad was not found to be impaired, speed also does not appear to be a factor for Crisco.

Crisco was arrested and charged with felony hit and run.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by CMPD's Public Affairs Office. Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Charlotte Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers.

