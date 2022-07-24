1 person dead after hit-and-run crash in Belmont, police say

Officers said the vehicle fled the scene. It is described as a dark-colored pickup truck with large tires.

BELMONT, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured after a pick-up truck ran off the road and hit two pedestrians in Belmont Saturday night, according to police.

The Belmont Police Department said it responded around 9:30 p.m. after a vehicle traveling along Catawba Street ran off the road and collided with two pedestrians who were walking in the bike lane.

One of the victims, Christian Beatty, died at the scene, police said. The second pedestrian was treated for minor injuries.

Officers said the vehicle fled the scene. It is described as a dark-colored pickup truck with large tires.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this collision, please contact Belmont police at (704) 825-3792.

