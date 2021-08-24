x
Crime

Man dies after stabbing in Salisbury, police say

The 27-year-old man died at a hospital. Police are now investigating the case.
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department says a man has died after being stabbed early Tuesday morning.

The department says 27-year-old Arturo Alonso was found suffering from a stab wound just before 2:50 a.m. along Pearl Street near Morlan Park Road, where the incident was reported. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there.

Detectives are now investigating this as a homicide and are now asking for information. Anyone who can provide details can call Detective Everette at (704) 638-5333, the department at (704) 638-5262, or by emailing investigations@salisburync.gov. 

Additionally, anonymous tips can be left with Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245 or online.

