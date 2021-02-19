x
Man found shot to death in Columbia

According to RCSD, deputies were called to the 300 block of Ross Road around 8:15 pm on Thursday, Feb. 18 after reports of shots fired.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Thursday night. 

According to RCSD, deputies were called to the 300 block of Ross Road around 8:15 pm on Thursday, Feb. 18 after reports of shots fired.

The found a may on the ground with gunshot wounds to his lower body, and EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

This incident is under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

