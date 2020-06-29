CMPD investigating fatal shooting in west Charlotte

One person died at the scene, Medic said, and another was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon. CMPD says it's being investigated as a homicide.

It happened in the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road, near the Quick Nez.

Medic said one person died at the scene, and another was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the identity of the individual that died has not been released. CMPD has not provided any suspect information at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CMPD directly.

