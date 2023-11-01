Rodney Amir Perry was arrested in North Carolina and is charged with murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Amara Jones.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a shopping center parking lot near Westerville was arrested in North Carolina.

The suspect, who was identified as 29-year-old Rodney Amir Perry, is charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Amara Jones Tuesday evening.

Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford said officers were dispatched to the Sunbury Plaza parking lot on Sunbury Road around 5:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found Jones shot inside a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:22 p.m.

Belford did not say if Perry and Jones knew each other.