
Crime

Man suspected of fatally shooting woman in Ohio parking lot arrested in Concord, NC

Rodney Amir Perry was arrested in North Carolina and is charged with murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Amara Jones.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a shopping center parking lot near Westerville was arrested in North Carolina.

The suspect, who was identified as 29-year-old Rodney Amir Perry, is charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Amara Jones Tuesday evening.

Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford said officers were dispatched to the Sunbury Plaza parking lot on Sunbury Road around 5:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found Jones shot inside a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:22 p.m.

Belford did not say if Perry and Jones knew each other.

Additional details on Perry's arrest were not immediately available. 

