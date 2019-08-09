BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A father was accused of shooting his son in Burke County early Sunday morning.

Samuel Harrison, 61, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied building with intent to incite fear.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 2810 Hilltop Ave. around 3 a.m.

Investigators determined an argument had occurred between Harrison and his son, 39-year-old Jeremy Harrison. The victim was found in a bedroom with a gunshot wound in his lower right leg and taken to the hospital.

Deputies also found five bullet holes in the wall and a 22-caliber rifle propped up against a tree behind the home.

Samuel Harrison was taken to jail under a $100,000 secured bond. His first court appearance will be on Monday.

