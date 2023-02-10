'I was bleeding out:' Pregnant woman shot 7 times outside NC store loses unborn child

A pregnant woman who was shot multiple times outside a Fayetteville convenience store lost her unborn child.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pregnant woman who was shot multiple times outside a convenience store in Fayetteville has lost her unborn child.

The shooting was breaking news when WRAL reported it on Monday. Witnesses said 25-year-old Brittany Rich was shot three or four times – but after talking with her, Baez learned she was shot seven times.

The tragedy was compounded when one of the bullets went into her stomach.

Rich says she had no idea the three men standing near the ice machine outside the Cumberland Food Mart were up to no good.

"The guy said, 'Give me that!' and grabbed my keys," she recalls. "I thought he was playing, because he was young. And then I went, like, to reach after him, and he shot me."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.