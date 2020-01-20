FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a man wanted for multiple sex offenses with a 10-year-old.

Desmond D. Newton, 30, is wanted for two counts of statutory sex offense by an adult, two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and two counts of crimes against nature.

The crimes occurred during January 2020, police said.

He is to considered armed and dangerous, according to Fayetteville Police.

No other information has been released on the investigation at this time.

Anyone who has information on his location or anything else is asked to call 911.

