Cherryville man charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol

It's not yet known what charges the man is facing.

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Cherryville, North Carolina, man has been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, according to the FBI. Grayson Sherrill of Cherryville was charged Monday, though his exact charges have not yet been made public.

On Jan. 6, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol grounds at around 2 p.m., breaking into the US Capitol Building around 2:45 p.m., making it as far as the House Chambers, where just minutes before, the U.S. Congress was beginning to certify the electoral college results.

Details about Sherrill's alleged involvement at the Capitol are not yet known.

The United States Department of Justice has kept a running list of defendants charged in federal court in the District of Columbia related to crimes committed at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Four people are listed that were arrested in North Carolina, but Sherrill is not yet on that list.

The FBI has been working to identify individuals involved in the violence for nearly two months.