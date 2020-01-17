WESTCHESTER, N.Y. — The FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, Yonkers Police Department, and U.S. Marshals Service are asking the public for help finding a convicted gang member.

FBI agents said Jamar Manners, aka: Gutter, has been charged federally for possession of a firearm by a felon. The FBI New York is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. The FBI said Manners was reported to be in the Charleston area.

Agents and detectives said Manners has violated the terms of his probation twice after serving time in federal prison for a gang conviction.

Officials said Manners was once the leader of the Elm Street Wolves, a violent street gang in Yonkers, NY. While searching for Manners for his second probation violation, agents spotted him on December 17, 2019, in the area near Alder Street, between Spruce and Elm Streets. He jumped from the car he was driving, and ran away. Agents recovered a loaded gun in the car.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Manners is asked to call the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force at 212-384-1000. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Manners

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC