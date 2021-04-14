FBI offering $40,000 reward for information after three women found dead in Lumberton

Federal investigators said the bodies of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine were all found within a four-block radius in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON, N.C. — The FBI is offering a $40,000 reward for information in the deaths of three women in Lumberton.

Federal investigators said the bodies of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine were all found within a four-block radius of East 5th and East 9th Streets in Lumberton between April 18, 2017, and June 3, 2017.

Investigators said detectives, special agents and other law enforcement have conducted more than 400 interviewers and followed hundreds of tips and many developments.

More details about the victims:

Christina Bennett, known to her family as Kristin, was found deceased inside a house on Peachtree Street, Lumberton, North Carolina, on April 18, 2017.

Rhonda Jones was found deceased outside a house on East 5th Street in Lumberton, North Carolina, on the same day, April 18, 2017.

Megan Oxendine was found deceased outside a house on East 8th Street in Lumberton, North Carolina, on June 3, 2017.