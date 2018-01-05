CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The FBI is sending out a disturbing warning about a predator trying to contact kids in the Carolinas.

The FBI said they’ve discovered 50 packages addressed to young girls in South Carolina and Virginia. Detectives said two Alabama girls received packages at their elementary schools.

Investigators said inside those packages were food and a letter signed by someone claiming to be a 14-year-old in New Mexico.

Parents are urged to contact the police immediately if their child receives a suspicious package.

