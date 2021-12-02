South Carolina man wanted by FBI for alleged ties to years-long drug trafficking conspiracy

Going by aliases such as "Drip," "Main, and "Lil One," Levester Tyyon Woods is a South Carolina native but is known to travel to Georgia as well.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The FBI has put out an alert to the public as it searches for a South Carolina man it believes is tied to a years-long drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to the agency's Columbia office, 36-year-old Levester Tyyon Wood is currently wanted on several charges including:

Felon in possession firearm

Use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime

Aiding and abetting,

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Going by aliases such as "Drip," "Main, and "Lil One," Woods is a South Carolina native but is known to travel to Georgia as well. Woods is described by the FBI as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 210 pounds.

A recent photo of Woods showed his hairstyle to be clean-shaven with a light beard, though it's unclear when this photo was taken.

While details on his alleged involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy are limited publicly, the FBI said it likely began as early as 2015 and continued until his indictment. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Woods on Oct. 26 in a U.S. District Court in Florence, South Carolina.